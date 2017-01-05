Issues of indigenous peoples examined in current IK journal

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The Interinstitutional Center for Indigenous Knowledge (ICIK) and the Penn State University Libraries - latest volume of its peer-reviewed, open access journal, IK: Other Ways of Knowing , examines current issues facing indigenous persons and peoples.

‘We hope this journal provides an outlet for indigenous community members and the scholarly community to exchange ideas and engage in meaningful conversations about the richness IK (indigenous knowledge) can bring to our collective understanding of the world around us,’ Helen Sheehy, IK co-editor and Penn State social sciences librarian, said.

IK: Other Ways of Knowing, Vol. 2 , is guest-edited by Pasang Yangjee Sherpa, post-doctoral fellow for sacred landscapes and sustainable futures at The New School, New York. The volume includes three peer-reviewed and five board-reviewed articles. Two of the board-reviewed articles, both with a focus on Nepal, are authored by Penn State undergraduate students.

Also in this volume, the News and Notes section lists recent ICIK seminars and links to their streaming video recordings as well as highlights of conferences with indigenous themes. In addition, the Reviews and Resources section offers two book reviews and a list of recent publications related to indigenous knowledge.

Unlike other scholarly publications on indigenous knowledge that focus on specific disciplines or regions, IK: takes a global perspective and engages the issues related to indigenous knowledge in all disciplines and across all geographies. The journal actively encourages and solicits submissions from both indigenous peoples as well as from academics, students and those outside higher education who are interested in contributing an article, photo, poem or statement related to the journal’s topics and themes, according to co-editor Helen Sheehy, Penn State social sciences librarian.

IK: Other Ways of Knowing is published in June and December and hosted on the University Libraries’ Open Journal System.

To register to receive an announcement when new issues of the journal are available, visit https://journals.psu.edu/ik. For more information about the journal, contact Mark Mattson , Penn State’s global partnerships and outreach librarian and the new managing editor of IK: Other Ways of Knowing.

IK: Other Ways of Knowing is an open-access journal publication of the Interinstitutional Center for Indigenous Knowledge at Penn State, ISSN: 2377-3413. Volume 2 is dated December 2016 ; the next biannual edition will be published in June 2017.

Tags

academic journal , All In , All In at Penn State , ICIK , indigenous knowledge , indigenous people , open access , scholarly journal