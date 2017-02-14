JPL News: Spitzer Hears Stellar "Heartbeat" from Planetary Companion

This illustration shows how the planet HAT-P-2b, left, appears to cause heartbeat-like pulsations in its host star, HAT-P-2.

A planet and a star are having a tumultuous romance that can be detected from 370 light-years away.

NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope has detected unusual pulsations in the outer shell of a star called HAT-P-2. Scientists’ best guess is that a closely orbiting planet, called HAT-P-2b, causes these vibrations each time it gets close to the star in its orbit.

"Just in time for Valentine’s Day, we have discovered the first example of a planet that seems to be causing a heartbeat-like behavior in its host star," said Julien de Wit, postdoctoral associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge. A study describing the findings was published today in Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The star’s pulsations are the most subtle variations of light from any source that Spitzer has ever measured. A similar effect had been observed in binary systems calledÂ "heartbeat stars" Â in the past, but never before between a star and a planet.

Read the full story at JPL News

