Mini X-ray sensor for high-precision medical applications

© Miguel Angel Suarez, FEMTO-ST (CNRS / UFC / UTBM / ENSMM). Optical antenna coupled to a scintillation cluster attached to the end of an optical fiber. The blue beam represents X-ray radiation; the intense, bright green sphere is the scintillation cluster; and the sparks within the body of the optical antenna are the photons emitted by the scintillators after absorbing X-rays. The optical antenna strongly directs this emitted light toward a very narrow single-mode optical fiber.

The ability to detect X-rays on a tiny scale paves the way for high-precision medical imaging and therapies. Such detection capabilities have been achieved by researchers from the CNRS, the University of Franche-Comté (UFC), and Aix-Marseille University (AMU), who attached an X-ray sensor to the end of an optical fiber. Their work was published in Optics Letters on March 28, 2017.

X-ray radiation lets us closely examine matter, whether for medical purposes or inspection of industrial parts. But X-ray sensors are cumbersome, and this limits their medical applications, especially endoscopy. So scientists are grappling with the challenge of miniaturizing them, which is no easy task. X-rays are not directly detected. They are first absorbed by a luminescent material  called a scintillator  which in turn emits photons of visible light that are picked up by a camera or photodetector. On a small scale, a scintillator emits very few photons, and they radiate in all directions. The tiny stream of protons that does reach the camera is hard to detect.

Yet researchers have found a solution, using an optical antenna that redirects and channels photons released by a miniature scintillator. This ultracompact system allows X-ray detection in volumes as small as a few cubic micrometers. Invented by a team from FEMTO-ST (CNRS / University of Franche-Comté / UTBM / ENSMM) in collaboration with researchers from CINaM (CNRS / AMU) and the UTINAM Institute (CNRS / UFC), it is attached to an optical fiber only 125 µm in diameter1. The researchers first grew a polymer microtip at the end of the fiber. Then they grafted a tiny cluster of scintillators, or scintillation cluster, to this tip. They finally applied a thin layer of metal to complete the optical antenna, whose role is to direct light, just as horn antennas direct microwaves. Thus, when X-rays come into contact with the scintillation cluster, it emits light that the antenna directs toward the fiber. All that remains is to connect a light detector to the other end of the fiber. The goal was to end up with a device ready for industrial production: growth of the optical antenna on the fiber through photopolymerization and grafting of the scintillator are both suitable for low-cost mass production.

Use of the system was demonstrated with low-energy (10 keV2) X-rays. To develop medical applications, the team would like to crank it up a notch: tens of kiloelectron volts for radioscopy and hundreds of kiloelectron volts for therapeutic uses. But the researchers also want to pursue other ideas over the long term. Optical antennas could reduce the delay between X-ray absorption and scintillator light emission, making it possible to create much faster X-ray detectors. And although spatial resolution is currently on the order of a micrometer, new procedures could bring it down to 100 nm3. The detector might be used as a probe for scanning microscopy, with one application being localized analysis of the chemical makeup of composite materials.



Notes:

1 1 µm (micrometer) = 0.000001 m (meter).

2 The electron volt (eV) is a unit of energy used in physics and chemistry.

3 1 nm (nanometer) = 0.000000001 m (meter).

