Tests Show CMU Water Supplies Are Safe

Following extensive testing, Carnegie Mellon University has determined that drinking water supplies throughout its campus facilities are safe and free of elevated lead levels.

In August of 2016, The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA), which supplies CMU’s water, notified residents of elevated levels of lead in some local homes. In an ongoing commitment to safety and security, Carnegie Mellon University proactively and voluntarily decided to test the drinking water for lead in all facilities constructed prior to 1986 on the Pittsburgh campus (lead piping in plumbing was banned after this date).

During the period of October – December 2016, a total of 393 water samples were collected and sent to an accredited testing facility. Three samples showed elevations of lead above regulatory limits; the related fixtures were promptly taken out of service or replaced with a new unit.

The department of Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S), a unit in the Division of Operations at Carnegie Mellon, reports that previous tests and subsequent tests of the new fixtures reveal a safe water supply, pursuant to standards established by the Environmental Protection Agency. EH&S will continue to conduct water testing on an annual basis.