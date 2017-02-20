UQ’s secret study spots revealed

University of Queensland students struggling to find study spots on campus can identify possible locations with the newly developed MyUQ Spot Finder.



UQ developed the Spot Finder to improve access to study locations at the St Lucia, Gatton and Herston campuses.



It provides room information and is supported by Google Maps.



UQ Space Manager Barbara Robinson said little-known study spots were barely being used while other areas faced huge demand.



“We hope the Spot Finder will promote unfamiliar spaces, helping to balance the use of study spots throughout the campuses and making it easier for students to find a place to study,” Ms Robinson said.



“Students can find information such as seating capacity, access and facilities, meaning they can choose a room to meet their needs.



“We hope in future to include the availability of general teaching rooms, allowing students to plan group work in such facilities.”



MyUQ Spot Finder can be accessed here.



The program was developed by Property & Facilities , Information Technology Services and UQ Library.



