New research seeks to stimulate language recovery after stroke, injury

ANN ARBOR?University of Michigan researchers are testing non-invasive, targeted, low-level electrical currents to the brain to help people with a speech-language disorder called aphasia.

The pilot study uses Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation, or tDCS, which is a form of brain stimulation as a possible treatment for those with aphasia.

The U-M Aphasia Program is conducting the study and is one of the first to examine the impact of tDCS on intensive speech and language therapy outcomes.

"Early results of tDCS have been encouraging for language recovery, but we need to know more about it, which is what our research will help do," said Carol Persad, director of the University Center for Language and Literacy and lead researcher on the project.

The center houses the U-M Aphasia Program , an intensive speech-language therapy program for those affected by aphasia.

Full story: UMAP Research Explores New Advances in Aphasia Treatment tDCS